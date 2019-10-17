Show Info: October 17, 2019

Posted 11:05 am, October 17, 2019, by

Cooking with Pegasus Farm
7656 Edison St. NE, Hartville

Pegasus Farm Boots and Bling
Celebrate the shining stars of Pegasus Farm
Saturday, November 9th
6-10p Brookside Country Club
www.PegasusFarm.org

The Palazzo
10031 Detroit Ave., Cleveland 44102
Palazzocleveland.com

Flats Ghost Tour
www.HauntedClevelandTours.com

Fleet Avenue Kielbasa Cookout
5-10p Friday, October 19th
Slavic Village
www.SlavicVillage.org
FREE!

Life is Good No Matter What
Blue Canyon Kitchen
October 24, 6PM – 9PM
8960 Wilcox Dr, Twinsburg, OH 44087

A night of appetizers, cocktails & fundraising
General Admission Tickets – $65 per person
Sponsorship Table – 8 people for $500
LifeisGoodNoMatterWhat.org

Hauntaquarium
Captain NEO’s Hauntaquarium
Fridays: October 18th & 25th
Saturdays: October 19th & 26th
Sensory-Friendly Sunday: October 27th
6-9 p.m.
https://www.greaterclevelandaquarium.com/

Sprinkle City
706 S. Main St., North Canton 44720
www.sprinklecitysweets.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.