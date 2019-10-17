Person arrested in connection with ‘social media threat’ at Lorain High School, district says

LORAIN, Ohio — An arrest has been made in connection with last week’s threat at Lorain High School.

In a post on Facebook Wednesday night, the Lorain City Schools said the Lorain Police Department informed them of the arrest.

“The department has stated, due to its continued investigation into this matter, it will not be releasing the identity of the person in custody, at this time,” the post said.

Last Thursday, Lorain High School, General Johnnie Wilson Middle School, Frank Jacinto and Washington Elementary schools were placed on lockdown due to a “possible threat.”

Only students from the high school were sent home before the lockdown was lifted.

The district urged anyone with questions to direct them to the police.