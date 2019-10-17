× Open casting call being held in Pittsburgh for new Netflix film starring Jason Momoa

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Want to be in a film with Jason Momoa? Well, you’ve got a chance to audition next weekend.

The “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor is starring in a new Netflix original movie called “Sweet Girl.”

The film, coming from ASAP productions, follows a devastated husband and father who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death.

According to the Pittsburgh Film Office, the company will be holding an open casting call for Sweet Girl on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the city’s David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Extras will portray the roles of Pittsburgh baseball fans, pedestrians, hospital staff, first responders, airplane passengers, workers, law enforcement officers and other various roles.

They are looking for kids, teens, adults and senior citizens of all genders and ethnicities. The company says no experience is necessary and the shoot will require a lot of extras.

Filming will begin in mid-November and continue through February.

