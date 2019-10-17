Mustard Seed announces Solon location will close its doors

SOLON, Ohio – Mustard Seed CEO has announced the company is closing its Solon location Wednesday, October 30.

In a statement, Gabe Nabors wrote, “It was the largest natural foods grocery store east of the Mississippi, and the natural foods industry was having double digit growth. Unfortunately, the store did not develop as we had hoped and today with the increased competition both in brick and mortar stores as well as online, our time has come.”

“My family wishes to give a sincere thank you to our Solon staff, the Solon community and to the thousands of customers that helped us these past 20 years to push health foods to the mainstream,” he continued.

The company says its Akron locations will remain open.

According to the website, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe is the largest locally-owned retailer of natural and organic products in Ohio.

It has been a part of the community since 1981.