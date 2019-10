Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since 1997, one man has led the Mentor High School Cardinals onto the football field.

But, after this season -- his 23rd -- Coach Steve Trivisonno -- is stepping down.

Coach Triv's teams have made 18 playoff appearances, won four regional championships, and have been state runners-up four times.

FOX 8 sports reporter Andre Kott talked to Coach Triv about his career, and the one goal he still hopes to accomplish.