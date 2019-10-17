I-TEAM VIDEO: Citizen helps police by jumping into chase after armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a man facing felony charges after an armed hold-up at a store. Now the I-TEAM has exclusive video and audio showing how a citizen jumped into action to help police.

It happened after a man robbed a Family Dollar store on Cleveland’s west side.

Video shows police scrambling there, and a clerk said, "He said give us everything. Then he pointed a gun at me.”

She added, “I was already freaked out telling him, ‘Please don’t shoot me. I got kids.’”

Meantime, a witness called 911 saying, “They tried to rob the Family Dollar store. Yeah, he had a gun.”

And that witness didn’t stop there. He kept watch on the getaway car.

You hear him saying, “He’s right now trying to get on 73rd," and, “Just turned on 73rd.”

And then, “On the corner of 55th and Lorain.”

At the same time, you see police hurrying to catch up with the driver.

One officer calls out, “We’re about to pass 25th.”

His partner says, “Careful, careful careful careful.”

That citizen followed the getaway car for 7 minutes. Then police roll up behind the suspect’s car.

A dispatcher can be hearts telling the citizen crime fighter, “I hear the police cars.”

The car chase then turned into a foot chase and, after a brief struggle, officers made an arrest.

Police took the suspect to jail and then to a grand jury.

Samuel Wagner has just been indicted on charges tied to the hold up and running from police. Records show he’d been given a chance to stay on your streets on probation after getting convicted of burglary but he blew it. The court system since he’d been put on hi-risk probation.

In short, a citizen played a big role in taking back the streets and the dispatcher on the call recognized it. You hear her say, “You were a very big help. Thank you so much.”