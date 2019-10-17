× I-Team: County worker boss charged with crime while on duty

LYNDHURST, Ohio — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cuyahoga County public works supervisor facing charges for domestic violence, and the county confirms he was on duty when the latest incident happened.

The county says Arlend Hampton is a foreman. He now faces charges in Lyndhurst.

A report shows Lyndhurst police arrested Hampton one afternoon last month after a woman ran into the police station screaming for help.

Hampton now faces charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief for that incident.

It happened at a time when the county says Hampton was on the clock. He gets paid with your tax money to supervise painters and other workers.

And, the county says he has use of a county vehicle.

Hampton also faces charges for a domestic incident with the same woman days earlier.

Records show he is pleading not guilty. He goes to court next week for the another hearing.

Meantime, the county says he still is working a regular schedule. The county says workers generally get put on leave when they face felony charges. These cases involve misdemeanors.