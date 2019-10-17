× Gov. DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff Friday in memory of Rep. Elijah Cummings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff Friday following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“To honor the life and legacy of Rep. Elijah Cummings, and in accordance with orders issued by the President of the United States, I’ve ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Ohio through tomorrow,” DeWine wrote on Twitter.

Cummings died at 2:45 a.m. at John Hopkins Hospital Thursday. He reportedly passed away due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.

Cummings, the Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee chair, had reportedly been out for several weeks for a medical procedure. He hadn’t taken part in a roll call vote since September 11.

While a statement from the Congressman’s office announcing his passing didn’t detail the procedure, it is known that Cummings was previously treated for heart and knee issues.

The Baltimore representative was 68 years old and leaves behind a wife and three children.

More on Rep. Cummings, here.