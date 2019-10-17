× GM contract: worker pay hikes, factory closings including Lordstown move forward

DETROIT – A tentative four-year contract with striking General Motors gives workers a mix of pay raises, lump sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus.

In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio; Warren, Michigan; and near Baltimore.

Details were posted Thursday on the union website as factory level union officials met to decide if they’ll approve the deal.

No decision has been made.

Workers went on strike Sept. 16, crippling the company’s U.S. production and costing it an estimated $2 billion.

