Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Winds will begin to relax tonight and little-by-little the lake clouds will go away. This will lend way to a chilly overnight in the upper 30s to middle 40s.

Here's our overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

The weekend is looking almost like ‘perfection’. Here's our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information here