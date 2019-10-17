× Cleveland police search for missing brother, sister

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for two missing children.

Treveon Prater, 10, and Arionna Prater, 12, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at their home in the 13400 block of Southview Avenue.

Their mother told officers she witnessed the children leave the home on their bicycles after she had disciplined them. They have not been seen or heard from since.

They also did not go to school on Thursday.

The children are known to hang out on Waterson Avenue. Authorities searched that area and did not find them.

Treveon is 5′ tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police also say he has scars on the left side of his face. Arionna is described as being 5’1″ tall and weighing 101 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Treveon and Arionna are considered endangered.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland police at (216) 621-1234.

