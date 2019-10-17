12-year-old crashes vehicle on highway while behind the wheel, OSHP says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video showing the moments just following a crash on Interstate 76. OSHP says a 12-year-old child was behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

It happened near I-76 mile marker 48 in Ravenna Township around 5 o'clock Wednesday morning.

When the trooper arrived on scene he found two people standing behind a vehicle that had pulled over.

According to investigators, a child had been alone, driving a car that crashed and came to rest in the median of the highway.

"The vehicle wrecked, went into the median and struck the fence in the middle." OSHP Sgt. Thomas Hermann told Fox 8. "The juvenile was transported to Ravenna UH Hospital, where he was later released to his family."

Hermann says the vehicle was taken somewhere out of Youngstown. OSHP is still working to determine exactly how the juvenile got the vehicle and what charges might be filed.