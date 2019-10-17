× Caught on camera: Police say man used ‘Uzi’ style submachine gun to rob Taco Bell in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — Euclid police are working to identify a man caught on camera robbing the Taco Bell at gunpoint on October 12.

According to the department, the suspect is shown holding an “Uzi” style submachine gun while demanding cash from one of the workers.

He is then spotted in the back grabbing at the manager’s shirt while he orders her to open the safe.

It’s unclear how much money he got away with. No one involved was hurt.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Euclid Police Department.