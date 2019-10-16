Youth football coach in trouble after team wins by 36 points, former NFL player comes to his defense

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — A youth football coach is facing a possible suspension and fine after his team won 36 to 0 in their last game.

According to NBC 10, Kyle Williams violated league rules because he let his players score too many touchdowns.

Teams with kids under the age of seven aren’t allowed to be up by more than 30 points.

Williams said he tried to stop the last play of the game to prevent that, but the boy didn’t listen and ran to the end zone anyways.

Now as a result, Williams could get hit with a two game suspension and a $500 fine.

The news has spread across the internet due in part to his brother-in-law, former Philadelphia Eagles WR, Torrey Smith.

He tweeted about the punishment and said they are “building weak children.”

Some people have since offered to pay for Williams’ fine, while others are defending the league’s rule.

He will go to a hearing in the next few weeks to find out his fate.