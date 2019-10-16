Weathersfield Township adds cameras to catch speeding drivers

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Weathersfield Township police have announced that the department is adding fixed traffic photo cameras in the area.

According to the department, a full-time Weathersfield Police Officer will be present when any fixed location camera is in operation.

The police department says cameras may be installed at the locations listed below:

– 2800 block of Tibbetts-Wick Road at Gardenland Ave.

– Salt Spring Road between Ohio Machinery Blvd. and Bundy Ave.

– SR-46 and South Main Street

– McDonald Ave. and Owsley North Road

– 1382 West Park Road

– Niles Warren River Road and Warren Ave.

– 1776 Austintown Warren Road

– 3304 Austintown Warren Road

A safety study will be conducted before each location is installed.

Police say a 30-day warning period will be observed for each location, and that warning notices may be sent to violators.

Signs will be posted within 300 feet of all camera locations.

Cameras measure speed and record license plates of any vehicle that exceeds the speed limit by 10 mph, according to police.

Citations will be issued starting November 18.

People who contest their citation will have a hearing before Judge Sharker at the Niles Municipal Court.

