Video shows North Ridgeville officers efforts to corral runaway cow named Moodini

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio-- The officers of the North Ridgeville Police Department are not only persistent, they also have a sense of humor.

That was evident when the department posted the lighthearted and epic tale of a runaway cow on its Facebook page.

Now, video showed off the lengths the officers went through to corral the fugitive.

The cow got out of a trailer in the area of Root Road on Tuesday. Officers called it the fastest cow they've ever seen, as it evaded cruisers, went through an open garage, made a dash towards the highway and through a soybean field.

In the body camera video, an officer with a rope tries his best to be a cowboy.

The bad bovine was finally captured when its owner arrived and released two other cows.

"The owner shows up and immediately lets two more cows loose, which seems like an absolutely horrible idea, though again reference our lack of cow herding education. Turns out, it totally worked. Our fugitive cow runs over to the other two. After some negotiation, they convince him to get back in the trailer before things get worse," the department said.

The officers later learned the cow's name: Moodini.

