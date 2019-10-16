Van crashes while trying to outrun OSHP during chase

Photo Gallery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A driver trying to get away from the Ohio State Highway Patrol didn’t get very far.
Troopers started following a vehicle along I-90 south of the Innerbelt Bridge around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver took off at a high rate of speed and tried exiting at Chester Avenue. That’s when the minivan crashed into a ditch.
The male driver — whose name and age were not immediately available — was taken into custody.
Troopers found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
41.506228 -81.650354