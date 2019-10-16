Van crashes while trying to outrun OSHP during chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A driver trying to get away from the Ohio State Highway Patrol didn’t get very far.

Troopers started following a vehicle along I-90 south of the Innerbelt Bridge around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver took off at a high rate of speed and tried exiting at Chester Avenue. That’s when the minivan crashed into a ditch.

The male driver — whose name and age were not immediately available — was taken into custody.

Troopers found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.