Stow officer hit by car while directing traffic at crash scene

STOW, Ohio– A Stow police officer, who was directing traffic at the scene of a crash, was hit by a car. It happened at Graham and Fishcreek roads at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Stow police said the officer was wearing reflective clothing and multiple emergency vehicles were there with their overhead lights activated.

The officer was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The 16-year-old driver was not hurt and charges are pending.

“At any accident scene, but especially during inclement weather, drivers are encouraged to be vigilant and patient while emergency services are clearing the scene,” the department said.