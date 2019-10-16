Summer lovers purchasing ‘flip-flop socks’ as cold weather nears

Are you someone who hates saying goodbye to summer and refuses to put your flip flops away? Well, a unique style of sock may be your perfect fall solution.

Multiple Etsy store owners are getting attention on social media for their “flip-flop socks” which aim to keep your feet warm while still allowing you to wear flip flops.

Julie Denno, owner of Etsy store Off the Hook by Julie, is located in upstate New York. She sells homemade, crocheted flip-flop socks online.

“I would prefer to be barefoot but in the winter, it’s too cold in Upstate NY to do that,” she said, explaining why she decided to start selling the socks.

Denno says her design, which features exposed heels and toes, was inspired by several sock patterns. The openness allows wearers to easily slip into their flip flops or sandals but also aims to prevent slipping in activities such as yoga and gymnastics.

Denno’s socks are sold in regular and wide sizes.

