Show Info: October 16, 2019

Posted 11:05 am, October 16, 2019, by

David’s Crock Pot Potato Soup
Click here for the recipe!

Hartville Potato Chips
http://hartvillepotatochips.com/
www.facebook.com/HartvillePotatoChips/

Autumn Decor & More!
19321 Detroit Rd., Rocky River 44116
440-333-7709

One World Shop Fall Fundraiser
Friday, October 18th 7p-9p
Around the Corner, Lakewood
OneWorldShopCLE.org

Cupcake Crawl
2019 Cupcake Crawl
Now – October 31st
9 participating bakeries
visitloraincounty.com/cupcakecrawl  

The Hive Cake Studio
7664 Leavitt Rd., Amherst 44001 / 440-467-1022

Lineweaver Financial Group
9305 Sweet Valley Dr., Valley View
216-520-1711

https://www.lineweaver.net/

Caroline’s Cottage
Pine Ridge Plaza – Routes 91 & 84
5900 SOM Center Rd., #11B
Willoughby, OH 44094

www.carolinescottagegifts.com

I-X Trick or Treat Street
2019 DATES & HOURS
Saturday, October 19, 2019:     11:00am – 7:00pm
Sunday, October 20, 2019:       11:00am – 7:00pm
Saturday, October 26, 2019:     11:00am – 7:00pm
Sunday, October 27, 2019:        11:00am – 7:00pm

IXTrickOrTreatStreet.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.