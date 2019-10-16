Prismatica exhibit transforms Cleveland Public Square into life-size kaleidoscope

CLEVELAND — Public Square will be transformed into a giant kaleidoscope this fall.

Beginning Friday the square will be home to Prismatica which is an international, interactive lighting exhibit that allows visitors to play with light by interacting with 25 life-size prisms.

The pivoting prisms, each more than six feet tall, are mounted on projectors and set up to transmit and reflect every color in the visible spectrum.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It will be in Cleveland from October 18 through November 15.

The display will be open throughout the day, but Cleveland Public Square says it’s “most intriguing” after dark. Tickets are not required to attend the exhibit.

Prismatica was first presented in Montreal as part of the 5th edition of Luminothérapie, in 2014-2015, at the Place des Festivals. After its initial appearance in Montreal, the installation has made appearances in France, England, and Chicago.

