Oreo unveils its own version of the gingerbread house just in time for the holidays

Posted 7:34 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, October 16, 2019

The ever popular gingerbread house may have some competition this holiday season.

According to Bustle.com, Oreo is now selling an “Oreo Holiday Chocolate Cookie House” at stores like CVS and Big Lots for $10.

“Get the family together this winter for some afternoon fun! This kit includes everything you need to build and decorate your very own OREO holiday chocolate cookie house. It comes with pre-baked chocolate cookie pieces, pre-made icing, OREO Cookies, OREO Mini Cookies, fruity gummies, and candy jewels. Just open the box and start building!” said the description from Big Lots.

It looks like the decorating kit is already gaining traction. At last check, Big Lots website was completely sold out.

This isn’t the first time Oreo has experimented with different products. Over the summer, they unveiled five new flavors.

And right now, they have a new mystery Oreo they’re promoting.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.