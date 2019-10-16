Newest member of Bucyrus Police Department couldn’t be cuter

BUCYRUS, Ohio – She’ll eventually do serious work with the Bucyrus Police Department, but right now, K9 Ellie has a face you want to cradle.

Ellie is a 9-week-old bloodhound.

She was granted to the department by The Jimmy Ryce Center.

The center provides bloodhounds to law enforcement for free to find missing and abducted children.

It is named for Jimmy Ryce who was raped and murdered on his way home from school in 1995.

Ellie’s K9 handler is Officer Amos Wolfe.

Ellie will begin training for tracking soon.

She’ll be certified after 10 months.

K9 Ellie will help find missing persons, as well as help police in other investigations with her special tracking skills.

K9 Harvey also works at the department in drug investigations.