Man accused of pulling down woman’s pants on Kent State campus charged with second incident

KENT, Ohio – A man arrested following an alleged assault on Kent State’s campus in early October has been indicted in that case and another that happened in September.

Christopher E. Clark, 21, was indicted on two counts of gross sexual imposition, obstructing official business and assault.

According to the indictment, Clark was accused of pulling down a different woman’s pants Sept. 23.

He is accused in a separate incident on October 1.

Kent State said on that day, a female student was walking on the west side of the fitness track near DeWeese Health Center, when a man walked up to her and “pulled her lower garments down.”

The student fell during the incident, suffering minor scrapes and abrasions.