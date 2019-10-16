Man charged with shooting UPS driver arraigned on attempted murder charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Joel Parker Jr., 42, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in the shooting of a UPS driver.
Police responded to the 4800 block of Scovill Ave. on October 1 around 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
According to an incident report filed by Cleveland police, officers say Parker shot a UPS driver with a shotgun.
The victim was injured in the head and hand.
Parker has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1996.
Parker made his court appearance from the Cuyahoga County Jail Wednesday.
A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.
He's being held on a $250,000 bond.
His next hearing is scheduled for October 21.