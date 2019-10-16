Man charged with shooting UPS driver arraigned on attempted murder charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Joel Parker Jr., 42, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges, including attempted murder, in the shooting of a UPS driver.

Police responded to the 4800 block of Scovill Ave. on October 1 around 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

According to an incident report filed by Cleveland police, officers say Parker shot a UPS driver with a shotgun.

The victim was injured in the head and hand.

Parker has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1996.

Parker made his court appearance from the Cuyahoga County Jail Wednesday.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

He's being held on a $250,000 bond.

His next hearing is scheduled for October 21.

