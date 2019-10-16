I-TEAM: Japanese rapper’s hip hop heroes step up to help after he ends up stranded in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-TEAM is getting action for a Japanese rapper suddenly stranded on some of Cleveland’s roughest streets with no money, no ability to speak English and many of his belongings stolen.

The rapper traveled 6,000 miles to meet Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, a group of Cleveland rappers known worldwide.

And now, members of the group are coming to the rescue.

We tracked down Bizzy Bone who is working on solo projects on the west coast.

He said, “I’ll get the man a ticket to get back home.” He added, “I’m putting my hands out there on behalf of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony to say we do care. And we just want to help the kid, and we appreciate him coming to see us.”

We also tracked down Krayzie Bone who is out on tour with the group.

“I want to get him some clothes," he said. Adding, “I was, like, this is really getting crazy. Then my family from Cleveland called me. They was like, everybody’s talking about this. And I was, like, wow!”

This week some activists found the Japanese rapper alone and broke on Cleveland’s northeast side. They say he had sold everything to come to Cleveland and he had even been robbed of his luggage.

So they turned to the I-TEAM.

Tuesday we spoke to the rapper through an interpreter function on his phone.

He said, “I thought I could get into the US in exchange for my CD.”

The folks taking care of him said they did all they could to get him off these streets, but they couldn’t get any government agency or private group to step up and help. They turned to the I-TEAM before a last resort. They didn’t want to just drop him off and abandon him at a homeless shelter.

So many people have stepped up to help in the streets. We were told a man known in the neighborhood as Big H even stepped in and now, the rappers.

Bizzy Bone is enjoying success with his new recording. He said, “I just hit the Billboard for the first time in I don’t know how many years.”

He and Krayzie Bone say the story of the Japanese rapper reminds them of their start though they had much more of a plan.

Krayzie Bone said, “When we left Cleveland, we just got on a bus and got one-way tickets to Los Angeles. He took it to a whole ‘nother level. He left an entire country.”

The visitor from Japan has little choice but to go back overseas since his permission to be in the US has run out.

Now, he can afford to go.

Still, the members of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony say they’d like to see the man back in the US someday so that they can sit down with him and hear his music.