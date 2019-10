Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — The fall chill has arrived! Wrap-around, lake-driven showers are curling into northeast Ohio.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

However, we'll be drying out just in time for the Friday night football games. It'll still be a bit chilly, though. We get a warm-up for the dry weekend, but showers head back our way on Monday.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.