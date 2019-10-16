× Community holds vigil in memory of landscaper beaten at Cleveland business

CLEVELAND — A community gathers to remember a beloved business owner who died after a brutal attack. The East 128th Block Club Association is honoring Larry Manno with a vigil at 5:45 p.m. outside of his business near East 128th Street and Buckeye Road in Cleveland.

Manno was attacked inside his landscaping business on September 16. He remained in intensive care for several weeks being treated for various injuries including broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a head injury. He died late last week.

A longtime employee discovered Manno lying on the ground in a pool of blood after the attack with a young man standing near him. The woman says she confronted the man, but he said he did not know what was happening and ran off.

People in the neighborhood say Manno operated his business there for nearly 50 years and helped build a park in the area.

No one has been arrested in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

