Cavs Jordan Clarkson hops into couple’s wedding photos at Cleveland park

CLEVELAND– It’s a day this couple will never forget.

Benjamin and Megan Scott were taking photos with their wedding party at Voinovich Park in downtown Cleveland on Sept. 21 when an unexpected guest joined them.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson was riding scooters with some friends and decided to jump into the pictures.

“The fact that he wanted to get into the photos with us kind of surprised us all. He was so nice and generous with his time,” Benjamin said. “He was just as excited as we were.”

“He made an already very memorable day into something truly special for us.”

Benjamin posted a few of the pics on Instagram on Tuesday and they are classic. Clarkson even responded with, “Congrats!”

Best wishes to the happy couple!

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here