Brunswick elementary school closing for remainder of week after bed bug found in student’s folder

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A Brunswick elementary school will be closed for the rest of the week after a bed bug was unknowingly brought into the building by a student.

According to the school district, the bug was discovered Wednesday in a student’s folder at Towslee Elementary School.

The bug was captured, placed in a sealed bag and taken to the Medina County Board of Health who confirmed it was a bed bug. They say all evidence suggests a student brought the bug to school unknowingly.

As a precautionary measure the district is bringing a professional pest management company into the building to conduct a thorough expectation and to treat the facility.

Towslee Elementary will be closed Thursday and Friday to all students and staff while treatment is underway. School will resume on Monday.

The district reminds community members that the closure only applies to Towslee and their others schools will remain in session.