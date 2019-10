Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been more than a month since Beth McLeod's husband, Fred, passed away.

And thanks, in part, to a lot of support, Beth is getting ready to come back to work.

Beth said she thinks getting back in a routine will help her. She is so grateful for everyone's messages and sympathy.

Although Beth loves the weather, she said it will be an adjustment.

She expects to to be back bringing you the forecast this weekend.

