CLEVELAND, Oh -- A home in Berea was the scene of a surprise Flowerbombing. Fox 8 and Petitti Garden Centers worked to pull it off. The target of the landscaping ambush was an unsuspecting husband who has been recuperating from hip surgery.
Berea wife helps pull off a fabulous Flowerbombing on unsuspecting husband
-
Local woman gets a surprise ‘Flowerbombing’ thanks to grateful husband
-
Time to put your garden to bed & last minute lawn care tips from AJ Petitti
-
Dig This: Fall Container Gardening
-
Dig This: AJ shows us how easy it is to ‘refresh’ your summer flowers
-
Dig This: AJ says it’s time to harvest and trim your hanging baskets
-
-
How’s the Fox 8 Garden growing? AJ Petitti gives the team an update
-
Dig This: How to attract butterflies, hummingbirds + bees to your yard (plus help the environment)
-
Dig This: AJ’s tips for protecting your plants from deer
-
Dig This: Made in the shade
-
Dig This: Time to think about Fall
-
-
Flower Bombing: Retired police officer’s widow surprised by Petitti Garden Centers
-
Seen on TV: 10/2/19
-
Seen on TV: 10/1/19