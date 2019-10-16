Berea wife helps pull off a fabulous Flowerbombing on unsuspecting husband

Posted 12:40 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, October 16, 2019

CLEVELAND, Oh -- A home in Berea was the scene of a surprise Flowerbombing. Fox 8 and Petitti Garden Centers worked to pull it off. The target of the landscaping ambush was an unsuspecting husband who has been recuperating from hip surgery.

