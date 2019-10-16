Akron police: Suspects kidnap man at ATM, force him to drive to Mr. Hero for subs

AKRON, Ohio– A man was held at gunpoint and forced to drive his captors to Mr. Hero on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old victim was withdrawing cash from an ATM near Diagonal Road and South Hawkins Avenue in Akron at about 5 p.m. when two suspects jumped into his truck, police said.

The female suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the man drive them to a local Mr. Hero to buy subs. Akron police said the pair then made him go to the area of Courtland and Orlando avenues, where they hit him.

The man and woman got away with the victim’s money, wallet, phone and keys.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department.