Akron Children’s to offer free flu vaccines in schools

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Children’s will begin offering flu vaccines in schools this week.

“The best way to minimize or avoid the spread of influenza is to get an annual flu vaccine,” said Michele Wilmoth, director of School Health Services for Akron Children’s.

“The vaccine protects against the new strains of the flu so it’s important to get vaccinated annually.”

Akron Children’s partners with an organization called Health Heroes to provide the flu vaccine for free to all children whose parents consent to it, regardless or their health care coverage.

The participating schools and school districts are:

• Akron Public Schools

• Akros Middle School/Edge Academy

• Cuyahoga Falls City School District

• East Palestine City Schools

• Medina City Schools

• Nordonia Hills City School District

• Schnee Learning Center

• Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools

• Tallmadge City School District

• Warren City Schools

• Woodridge Local Schools

• Windham Exempted Village Schools

The vaccinations will be administered by state-licensed nurses.

Health Heroes takes care of collecting consent forms and will bill private insurance carriers and Medicaid for the cost of the vaccine.