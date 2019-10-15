Widespread rain and cooler temperatures

A warm front will lift northward this evening followed by a strong cold front overnight.  Widespread rain ensues and will continue through early Wednesday morning.  Afterward, wrap-around showers will curl into northeast Ohio. Most locations will receive 0.50-1.0″ of rainfall.

Our roller coaster temperatures will continue this week.  50’s return for the rest of the week.  This will set the stage for on and off lake effect showers through this time period.  Here’s the winds aloft pattern with ups and downs in the temperature and rain department.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

