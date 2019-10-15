× Whitney Houston, Pat Benatar, The Doobie Brothers among 2020 Rock Hall induction nominees

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for 2020 induction.

The nominees are:

— Pat Benatar

— Dave Matthews Band

— Depeche Mode

— The Doobie Brothers

— Whitney Houston

— Judas Priest

— Kraftwerk

— MC5

— Motorhead

— Nine Inch Nails

— The Notorious B.I.G.

— Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

— Todd Rundgren

— Soundgarden

— T Rex

— Thin Lizzy

Nine of the 16 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Motorhead, The Notorious B.I.G., Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, T Rex, Thin Lizzy and Whitney Houston.

Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

Fans can also take part in the induction selection process. Through Jan. 10, 2020, they can go to Google and search ‘Rock Hall Fan Vote’ or any nominee name plus ‘vote’ to cast a ballot with Google. They can also vote at rockhall.com or at the museum in Cleveland.

The top five artists as selected by the public will comprise a “fans ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees.

Inductees will be announced in January 2020. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony will take place at Public Auditorium in Cleveland on May 2.