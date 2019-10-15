Warrants issued for father, son after two women assaulted at downtown Cleveland hotel

CLEVELAND– Arrest warrants were issued on Monday for a man and his son after two women were attacked at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Cleveland.

Lance D. Morgan Sr., 52, and Lance D. Morgan Jr., 27, are charged with felonious assault, according to Cleveland Municipal Court documents.

The incident happened at the bar inside the hotel, located on Lakeside Avenue, at about 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 5. According to the police report, the two woman joked that Morgan Sr.’s son looked like Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Morgan Sr. approached the women to confront them about the joke, then hit them in the face, the report said. One woman’s husband said she was knocked out during the altercation. Another friend told police he tried to stop the fight, but was also hit in the face.

The victims, ages 42 and 45, were taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

Officers reviewed the hotel’s surveillance video, which they said did not show a clear angle of what happened.

Police removed Morgan Sr. and Morgan Jr. from the hotel without further incident.