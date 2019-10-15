Wadsworth City School District bans use of hemp, CBD oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio- In a push to maintain a drug-free community, the Wadsworth City School District banned the use of hemp and hemp products, including CBD oil.

"There is a lot for us to monitor and I think the challenge is that it seems more and more prevalent and there's so many different things that we're dealing with," said superintendent Andy Hill.

On Monday, the school board added the substances to the list of narcotics already prohibited, including marijuana. The school board also updated the term tobacco to include any product that contains or is derived from tobacco, nicotine or e-cigarettes and other electronic smoking device.

The ban comes just months after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine allowed the sale of hemp and CBD products.

"Recognizing that while they may be, hemp may be legal in the state based off that recent law change, it's not something that we want to have on our school campus," said the superintendent.

Hill said they do not have the capability to test and differentiate between the levels of hemp and marijuana.

Wadsworth business co-owner Bill Samaco of Awesome Sauce Vapor said he agrees, in part, with the new district policy.

"These products shouldn't be in the hands of minors," said Samaco standing over his business counter. "I don't agree with a school board superseding what a doctor prescribes."

Samaco said his average customer purchases CBD products to relive health symptoms, like chronic pain. He said he has used the product to fight a personal health battle.

"They told me that I could possibly outgrow my epilepsy eventually so I stopped taking the CBD and I had a seizure," Samaco said. "Well, I can't afford to have seizures so I went back on the medication, but while I was doing the CBD, I was seizure free for a year."

The superintendent said if challenges to the policy are brought to his attention because of medical issues, he is open to further consideration of the ban.

"I think we're open anytime with anything," Hill said. "We're open to listening to discussion to making sure that we fully research what we can and can't do."