MADISON, Ohio — The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near Madison early Tuesday morning.

The earthquake happened at about 1:25 a.m. and had a depth of about 5 kilometers.

No injuries or major damage have been reported.

Fox 8 viewer Jennifer Watts, who lives in South Madison, said her security camera caught the sound of the earthquake on video. Check that out in the video player included in this story.

