Two Cuyahoga County corrections officers plead guilty to using force on restrained inmate

CLEVELAND-- Two corrections officers at the Cuyahoga County Jail pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges they used excessive force on an inmate in a restraint chair.

The incident involving Timothy M. Dugan and Nicholas D. Evans happened on March 22. Dugan pleaded guilty to attempted abduction and assault, while Evans pleaded guilty to attempted felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

They will be sentenced on Dec. 12.

“Inmates do not surrender their human dignity along with their freedom,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, in a news release on Tuesday. “These two men abused their authority to pound a prisoner strapped to a chair. We wouldn’t stand for a dog to be treated like that – let alone by someone exercising the authority of the state.”

