Show Info: October 15, 2019

Garrett’s Mill Diner

Taste the flavors of the season with a visit to Garrett’s Mill Diner in Stow.

4226 Hudson Dr., Stow 44224

Recess Games

26636 Brookpark Road

North Olmsted, OH 44070

https://recess.net/

PUR Spices

Stop worrying about the ingredients in your spice cabinet. PUR Spices is dedicated flavorful and wholesome products the whole family will love.

https://www.facebook.com/purspices/

Canary Travel

Canary Travel Winter Group:

2/9-2/16/2020

Dreams Punta Cana

$1329.00 per person based on double occupancy

7 nights including non stop flights, 7 nights hotel-all inclusive, non stop transfers and taxes

Canary Travel Spring Break Group Trip:

Carnival Horizon

March 21, 2020

8-night Southern Caribbean departing from Miami

Prices start at $983.00

Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000

The Cleveland Travel Show by Canary Travel

Saturday, November 17th, 12p-5p

Market Square at Crocker Park

Travel presentations, raffles, giveaways

FREE!

CanaryTravel.com

Merriman Legal

www.merrimanlegal.com



Holistic Health & Healing Expo

2019 Holistic Health and Healing Expo

Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th

The Soccer Sportsplex

31515 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted

Over 100 exhibits, dozens of lectures & more!

www.HHHExpos.com

The Music Man

Great Lakes Theater presents:

The Music Man

NOW – November 10, 2019

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

Greatlakestheater.org

Cleveland APL Fur Ball

Cleveland APL’s Fur Ball 2019

Saturday November 2nd

InterContinental Hotel & Conference Center

Hosted by Natalie Herbick

Tickets: $200

www.ClevelandAPL.org

Proceeds benefit Second Chance Program