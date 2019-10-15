Show Info: October 15, 2019
Garrett’s Mill Diner
Taste the flavors of the season with a visit to Garrett’s Mill Diner in Stow.
4226 Hudson Dr., Stow 44224
Recess Games
26636 Brookpark Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
https://recess.net/
PUR Spices
Stop worrying about the ingredients in your spice cabinet. PUR Spices is dedicated flavorful and wholesome products the whole family will love.
https://www.facebook.com/purspices/
Canary Travel
Canary Travel Winter Group:
2/9-2/16/2020
Dreams Punta Cana
$1329.00 per person based on double occupancy
7 nights including non stop flights, 7 nights hotel-all inclusive, non stop transfers and taxes
Canary Travel Spring Break Group Trip:
Carnival Horizon
March 21, 2020
8-night Southern Caribbean departing from Miami
Prices start at $983.00
Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000
The Cleveland Travel Show by Canary Travel
Saturday, November 17th, 12p-5p
Market Square at Crocker Park
Travel presentations, raffles, giveaways
FREE!
CanaryTravel.com
Merriman Legal
www.merrimanlegal.com
Holistic Health & Healing Expo
2019 Holistic Health and Healing Expo
Saturday, October 19th & Sunday, October 20th
The Soccer Sportsplex
31515 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted
Over 100 exhibits, dozens of lectures & more!
www.HHHExpos.com
The Music Man
Great Lakes Theater presents:
NOW – November 10, 2019
Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square
Greatlakestheater.org
Cleveland APL Fur Ball
Cleveland APL’s Fur Ball 2019
Saturday November 2nd
InterContinental Hotel & Conference Center
Hosted by Natalie Herbick
Tickets: $200
www.ClevelandAPL.org
Proceeds benefit Second Chance Program