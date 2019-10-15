Busy Shaker Heights intersection back open after police investigate bomb threat

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Shaker Heights Police Department asked residents to avoid a busy area while it investigated a bomb threat.

An employee at Pizza Hut reported receiving a call about a bomb and officers responded to Chagrin Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

The department advised people to steer clear of Chagrin and Lee roads, including the business district. Traffic was shut down and police evacuated some businesses. The area was back open at about 5 p.m.

Police said no device was found and no one was injured.