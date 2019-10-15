Police: Wrong-way driver on I-480 so intoxicated he passed out while being booked into jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police say the man arrested for driving the wrong way for miles on Interstate 480 early Monday morning was so intoxicated he had no idea where he was and passed out while being booked.

Dash camera video shows the moments officers stopped the wrong-way driver in the eastbound lanes of I-480 near the Interstate 77 interchange around 3:15 a.m.

A Brooklyn Heights officer did a U-turn and pulled behind the driver, who eventually stopped facing oncoming traffic in the high-speed lane. Police said 27-year-old Markus Collins, of Bedford Heights, was shoeless, smelled like alcohol and his car reeked of marijuana.

“How much did you have to drink tonight? I can smell it on you,” an officer can be heard telling Collins in the dash cam video.

A police report stated Collins, “admitted to smoking a blunt and also admitted to consuming alcohol,” and when he was being transported to the Brooklyn Heights police station, he “vomited onto himself and the back seat” of a cruiser.

“He was highly intoxicated, didn't know where he was coming from, where he was going,” said Brooklyn Heights Lt. David Meade. “He had just smoked marijuana driving the wrong way on the freeway.”

Investigators said Collins was so intoxicated he passed out while being booked.

“It was a miracle that no one was injured,” Meade said.

Collins was charged for driving the wrong way, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and refusing a breathalyzer test. He posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Meade said it’s another example of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“It’s so inconceivable someone would put so many lives in danger and try to drive home that drunk,” he said.