Man suspected of showing up at KSU sorority houses nearly naked to appear in court

KENT, Ohio -- A man accused of showing up nearly naked outside of Kent State University sorority houses is expected to appear in court today.

Steven Franzreb, 43, of North Royalton, faces charges of menacing by stalking. He was arrested Friday and is set to appear in Ravenna Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the investigation started on Aug. 22 when the man showed up completely nude to a sorority house. A few days later, he returned wearing a Speedo.

Police said the suspect also sent photos of himself with disparaging messages written on his chest to sorority members via Instagram.

Another incident occurred earlier this month, when he showed up at a different Kent State sorority house, again wearing a Speedo, according to police.

He walked onto the porch and waved at the doorbell camera. Kent police said the man was talking on the phone or using FaceTime.

KSU released a statement saying they hope his arrest will give students "peace of mind." It reads:

"On the evening of Oct. 11, the city of Kent Police Department made an arrest in the incidents involving a prowler outside sorority homes affiliated with Kent State University. As our students return to campus from fall break, we hope this will give them peace of mind. The safety of our students and community members is our top priority. We would like to thank our partners at the city of Kent, including the city of Kent Police Department, and the agencies who provided assistance with this matter, including the U.S. Marshals Service and our own Kent State Police Department."

