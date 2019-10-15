Man hit in head with jack in Cleveland road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was struck in the head with a car jack in a road rage incident on the city’s west side.

“I was turning down a side street off West 117th, I was going to a Rite Aid drug store to pick up a prescription,” said Craig, who did not want his face shown.

The victim said the driver of a white pickup truck started tailgating his car near West 118th Street in Cleveland early Friday night.

“He hit my car. I thought this guy was drunk, so I sped up to get away from him and he sped up too,” Craig said.

Craig pulled over and got out near Lorain Avenue. So did the driver of the truck.

“He says 'I will take you out.' I’m in front of the headlights, I could only see a silhouette, his arms were on his side and I didn’t know he had anything in his hand. Then, he hits me with a floor jack,” Craig said.

The victim went straight down. Police said the driver then jumped back into his truck and sped away.

Craig was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was treated for head injuries.