Former inmate files civil complaint after alleged jail attack by corrections officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A civil suit has been filed against Cuyahoga County and a Cuyahoga County corrections officer alleging excessive force, assault, battery and in an October 2018 attack.

According to a release from the Chandra Law Firm, Glenn Mayer Jr. filed the complaint against Darriell Hayes Monday.



The complaint alleges that Mayer, who suffers from a neurological condition that causes muscle spasms, was receiving medication from a jail nurse when Hayes attacked him from behind. The complaint says Hayes grabbed his neck and squeezed, causing increased tremors. It states Hayes also slammed his elbow into Mayer’s back.

The complaint alleges the nurse eventually intervened and told Hayes to stop. According to the complaint, Hayes did not stop immediately, but when he did, he said, “I’m not used to this,” “I’m used to choking people out,” and “I’m used to laying people out.”

The complaint states Mayer’s condition deteriorated over several days.

The complaint details various Facebook posts by Hayes displaying contempt for incarcerated people, calling them “monsters” and saying he “hate[s] inmates.” His Facebook profile includes a number of questionable posts including a meme with the message “I WILL NOW REFER TO PEPPER SPRAY AS PEOPLE SEASONING IN MY REPORTS.” It also alleges that the county destroyed surveillance video of the attack.

“Mr. Mayer’s life has been permanently transformed by the crucible of misery that is the Cuyahoga County jail. There is no justification for unprovoked violence against anyone, let alone someone with a serious neurological condition. Cuyahoga County has fostered a culture of abuse and Mr. Mayer is determined to hold those responsible for his injuries accountable,” Mayer’s lead counsel Ashlie Case Sletvold said in a release.

