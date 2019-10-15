I-Team: Local leaders tell judge show me the money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio --The FOX 8 I-Team has found city council members in South Euclid will take up a resolution at a meeting tonight demanding the South Euclid Municipal Court hand over more than $134,000.

This marks the latest turn in a tug of war over money involving a judge there who’s made headlines for travelling the country and around the world with public money.

Judge Gayle Williams-Byers has told the I-Team she travels for education, and she does not see it as a waste of money.

Still, the I-Team met her days ago after a trip to France, and both taxpayers and local leaders question why the leader of a small city court needs to go to that extreme for training and education.

Meantime, Byers has sued the city for more money in her budget.

And now the city has come back saying an audit by the Ohio Auditor’s Office found the court has head back $134,245.29 in “unclaimed funds” which should have been turned over to the city.

We’ve reached out to the court for comment on this latest development.

And we’ll see what happens at the council meeting.

