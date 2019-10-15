× Garth Brooks bringing ‘Dive Bar Tour’ to Dusty Armadillo

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio– Garth Brooks is bringing his “Dive Bar Tour” to the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown.

Local country radio stations WQMX and WGAR made the announcement on Tuesday. The Oct. 28 show is the fifth stop on the tour.

The only way to get into the show at the small Portage County venue is to win tickets on the radio.

The concert date also lines up with Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, who will perform at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square in Cleveland on Oct. 27.

Brooks, known for country hits like “Friends in Low Places,” played back-to-back nights in Cleveland in 2015, and returned to the Buckeye State for a show in Columbus in 2016.