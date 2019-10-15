Garth Brooks bringing ‘Dive Bar Tour’ to Dusty Armadillo

Posted 7:11 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:24PM, October 15, 2019

Garth Brooks performs on stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio– Garth Brooks is bringing his “Dive Bar Tour” to the Dusty Armadillo in Rootstown.

Local country radio stations WQMX and WGAR made the announcement on Tuesday. The Oct. 28 show is the fifth stop on the tour.

The only way to get into the show at the small Portage County venue is to win tickets on the radio.

The concert date also lines up with Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, who will perform at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square in Cleveland on Oct. 27.

Brooks, known for country hits like “Friends in Low Places,” played back-to-back nights in Cleveland in 2015, and returned to the Buckeye State for a show in Columbus in 2016.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.