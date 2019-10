Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow winds shift out of the south and temperatures rebound back into the mid and upper 60’s. Enjoy! Roller coaster temperatures the trend this week. Look forward to heading up the hill by this weekend.

Next shot of widespread rain develops Tuesday night, wednesday looks wet.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Winds aloft over the next week shows a rollercoaster pattern with ups and downs in the temperature and precip department.