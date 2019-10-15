Fox 8 Recipe Box: Pumpkin Dream Dessert

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With fall comes all things pumpkin.

Lee Ann Miller shared her take on a pumpkin dessert that's incredibly easy to make!

Annalisa’s Pumpkin Dream Dessert

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin
1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
¾ cup raw sugar
3 eggs
4 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
½ teaspoon real vanilla
1 regular size package yellow cake mix
¾ cup butter, melted
1 to 2 cups walnuts, coarsely chopped walnuts (optional)
Real whipped cream

With an electric hand-mixer, beat together the first 6 ingredients until well combined and smooth. Pour pumpkin mixture into greased 13x9 inch baking dish. Sprinkle dry cake mix over pumpkin mixture and drizzle with melted butter. Top with walnuts. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 1 hour. Serve with fresh, real whipped cream.

